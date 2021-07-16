Naomi Campbell Shares New Photo Of Her Baby Girl As She Pays Tribute To Gianni Versace

Naomi Campbell has shared a new photo of her baby daughter, as she paid tribute to her late friend Gianni Versace.

The supermodel announced back in May that she’d privately become a mother, introducing her newborn daughter to the world in an emotional Instagram post.

Since then, Naomi has rarely spoken about motherhood, but did take the opportunity to pay tribute to Versace on the 24th anniversary of his death with a picture of her child.

Posting on her Instagram story, she shared a picture of her baby girl in a Versace-print onesie, adding a string of dove emojis and the message: “I love you Gianni Versace.”