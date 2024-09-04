Naomi Campbell Throws Shade Anna Wintour's Way While Accepting Fashion Award

Naomi Campbell at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year via Associated Press

Naomi Campbell threw some shade in the direction of Vogue editor Anna Wintour while accepting an award at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards.

The legendary supermodel picked up the Fashion Icon Award at the event on Tuesday night, where she was first introduced by Anna.

Advertisement

And while she was full of praise for Naomi during her intro, the media exec couldn’t resist a pop at Naomi’s often-fast-and-loose approach to timekeeping.

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” she said, while also hailing Naomi as “bold, bright and entirely, unquestionably herself”.

Anna Wintour via Associated Press

Following this, Harper’s Bazaar editor Samira Nasr gave another speech introducing Naomi, who then came on stage herself.

Advertisement

“Yes, Naomi’s always late,” the model began with a laugh. “But I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here.”

She continued: “It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honoured to be here in Harlem.”

Turning her attention to Samira’s intro, she concluded: “Everything’s going to work out the way it’s meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this.”

Naomi Campbell threw a shade on Anna Wintour 😂 Naomi was late and Anna didn’t wait for her. Anna gave the award to Samira to present it to Naomi. Naomi didn’t want Anna to present her an award anyways 😂 #nyfw #naomicampbell #annawintour pic.twitter.com/hwFOLA4sXT — Starpush2 (@Starpush2) September 4, 2024

Naomi’s final remark caused an audible stir in the room, with people on social media similarly gagged by the model’s closing comments…

"the other lady" helpppp — gigi (@neuroticfemme) September 4, 2024

Advertisement

“The other lady” is taking me OUT 😂😭 https://t.co/znEZgVUM9H — crooked septum. (@hauteytoddy) September 4, 2024

Not Naomi Campbell GAGGING Miss Anna Wintour pic.twitter.com/iJtsaw8agK — I’m not apart of the budget for a Chicken Salad (@RihannaRelease) September 4, 2024

“The other lady” oh?!! NYFW gunna be spicy this season https://t.co/hxr0Ja09Xt — ChristopherSaysHi (@christophersays) September 4, 2024

Anna Wintour too Naomi Campbell backstage 😭 she’s never getting a met gala invitation again pic.twitter.com/LvkizRPYdU — 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐒𝐨𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐤𝐚💅🏾 (@thatsoonika) September 4, 2024

Naomi won the idgaf war lmaoooo https://t.co/HSbtR7Vb76 — Omi 🧨/costurera de barrio (@G0thCrocs) September 4, 2024

Advertisement