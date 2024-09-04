Naomi Campbell Throws Shade Anna Wintour's Way While Accepting Fashion Award

Naomi Campbell threw some shade in the direction of Vogue editor Anna Wintour while accepting an award at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards.
The legendary supermodel picked up the Fashion Icon Award at the event on Tuesday night, where she was first introduced by Anna.
And while she was full of praise for Naomi during her intro, the media exec couldn’t resist a pop at Naomi’s often-fast-and-loose approach to timekeeping.
“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” she said, while also hailing Naomi as “bold, bright and entirely, unquestionably herself”.
Following this, Harper’s Bazaar editor Samira Nasr gave another speech introducing Naomi, who then came on stage herself.
“Yes, Naomi’s always late,” the model began with a laugh. “But I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here.”
She continued: “It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honoured to be here in Harlem.”
Turning her attention to Samira’s intro, she concluded: “Everything’s going to work out the way it’s meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this.”
Naomi’s final remark caused an audible stir in the room, with people on social media similarly gagged by the model’s closing comments…
Throughout her time in the spotlight, Naomi has been known for saying whatever’s on her mind and holding nothing back, having thrown shade at everyone including Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and even Vogue magazine itself in the past.