Naomi Osaka And Boyfriend Cordae Welcome A Baby Girl

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (R) and US singer Cordae.

Naomi Osaka has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, People announced on Tuesday.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion gave birth to the bundle of joy in a Los Angeles hospital room in the presence of her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

“They are doing well,” a source close to Osaka, 25, told People.

The newborn’s name has not been announced yet, but Osaka revealed her gender in June with an Instagram slide show.

As for names, Osaka told People earlier this year that she and Cordae will probably go for “something more unique than traditional.”

Osaka first announced she was pregnant in January when she tweeted, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

Osaka also said she plans to compete in the 2024 Australian Open this coming January.

Although some people expressed supposed “concern” about Osaka’s future in tennis after she becomes a mother, she effectively shut them down in May by tweeting, “There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead.”