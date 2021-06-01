Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Citing Mental Health Struggles

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka said on Monday that she’s withdrawing from the French Open, days after announcing she would boycott the press at the tournament to protect her mental health.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, the 23-year-old Japanese pro tennis player said dropping out from the high-profile event was “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being.”

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” Osaka wrote. “More importantly I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly.”

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, went on to reveal that she’s had “long bouts of depression” since the US Open in 2018 and has had “a really hard time coping with that.”

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps my social anxiety,” Osaka wrote.

“So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences,” she added.