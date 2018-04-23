NASA has shared a new and dazzling video tour of the Lagoon Nebula as taken by the Hubble telescope. The video and accompanying image have both been released by NASA to commemorate the iconic space telescope’s 28th anniversary.

Some of the most iconic images of space have come courtesy of the Hubble space telescope thanks to its ability to see deep into our own galaxy and beyond. The Lagoon Nebula is a staggering 4,000 light years away and if you were to look at it through a pair of binoculars it would be nothing more than a tiny smudge of light.

NASA ESA and STScI

Yet through Hubble’s lens this huge stellar nursery is revealed in stunning detail. At the centre you can make out the Herschel 36, a star some 32 times more massive than our own Sun and burning at a whopping 40,000 degrees Kelvin. It is only 1 million years old, and due to its sheer power it will only live for another 5 million years before dying. In comparison our own Sun is around 5 billion years old and is expected to survive for another 5 billion more.