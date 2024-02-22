Natalie Portman Has A Blunt Response To Rumours About The State Of Her Marriage

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman have been married since 2012 WWD via Getty Images

Natalie Portman appears to have no interest in setting the record straight about her private life anytime soon.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Wednesday, the May December actor had a succinct response when asked how she felt about the media discourse surrounding the state of her marriage to Benjamin Millepied, the French dancer and choreographer.

“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” Natalie said.

After journalist Keziah Weir admitted she “[didn’t] love asking about it, either,” Natalie added: “I can imagine.”

The couple were married in 2012, about two years after they met while working on the smash thriller Black Swan. They split their time between Paris and Los Angeles and share two children: 12-year-old son Aleph and six-year-old daughter Amalia.

Speculation regarding their marriage began heating up last June when the French outlet Voici alleged that Benjamin was having an affair.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied at an Oscars after-party in 2022 Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Shortly after the allegations came to light, People reported that Benjamin was “doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together”.

As for his rumoured extra-marital relationship, a source told People: “It was short-lived and it is over.”

Neither Natalie nor Benjamin have commented publicly on the affair rumours. In September, the pair were photographed together in Paris amid reports they’d officially separated, though they didn’t appear to be wearing their wedding rings.

A Wall Street Journal profile of Natalie published in January noted that she “lives in Paris with her two children” but did not mention her husband.

Despite what may or may not have transpired with Benjamin, however, Natalie has nothing but love for Paris itself, telling Vanity Fair that her life in the French capital is “a dream”.

