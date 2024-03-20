Natasha Richardson's Son Remembers His Mum In Heartbreaking Post, 15 Years After Her Death

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Daniel Neeson, son of Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson, remembered his late mother in a moving Instagram post on Monday.

The Parent Trap actor died in 2009 after sustaining a head injury while skiing in Quebec. Richardson’s sons, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson, were just 13 and 12, respectively, at the time of their mother’s death.

“15 years since you’ve left this plane onto forever more,” Daniel Neeson wrote, alongside a black and white photo of his mom.

“I look forward to reuniting one day, but for now, I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way. Hopefully, I’m making you proud,” he said. “I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills. She was the OG margarita mama!”

“As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say not till you’re older,” he recalled, adding, “Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas at my finger tips.”

Daniel Neeson ended his post with a quote from his aunt, Joely Richardson, writing, “We’re all interconnected here and over there through love. The greatest life force. Choose it above all else.”

Joely Richardson commented on her nephew’s post, saying, “Dan, beautiful. Photo absolute essence of your Ma. She’d be SO PROUD in every WAY ♥️ beyond any expectation.”

Andy Cohen, who posted his own tribute to Natasha Richardson on Monday, also commented on Daniel Neeson’s post, writing, “Love you so much Danny. And so proud of you. Your mom would LOVE your margaritas, and she was the supreme connoisseur!”

Natasha Richardson and her sons, Micheal Richardson (L) and Daniel Neeson (R), attend the "Billy Elliot: The Musical" opening night on Broadway on Nov. 13, 2008. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Liam Neeson, who was married to Natasha Richardson for 15 years before her death, told Anderson Cooper about the loss of his wife in a candid interview back in 2014.

