Trump Says He Is A ‘Stable Genius’ After Securing Extra Nato Funding

Donald Trump has claimed he has managed to get Nato countries to agree to increase defence spending by $33bn.

The US President said the US “commitment to Nato remains very strong” but said he told the other members of Nato that he would be “very unhappy” if they didn’t agree to spend more.

Speaking about countries’ contribution to Nato, Trump told reporters: “Yesterday, I let them know I was extremely unhappy with what was happening and they have substantially upped their commitment.”

Nato was now “much stronger than it was two days ago”, he said.

“I believe in Nato.”

Trump made the comments at an unscheduled press conference, delaying the end of Nato conference.

He insisted Nato leaders were now “putting up a lot” and it was “unnecessary” to pull the US out of the organisation.

He said Germany had agreed to increase “very substantially” the timescale for increasing funding.

“The people have stepped up today like they have never stepped up before,” he said.

Trump said everybody in the room had thanked him, including secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, and described himself as a “very stable genius”.