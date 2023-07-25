Alison Rose: "I recognise that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment." Reuters/Associated Press

NatWest boss Alison Rose has admitted she discussed Nigel Farage‘s bank accounts with the BBC in what she described as a “serious error of judgment”.

But Rose added she had not revealed any personal financial information about the former Ukip leader and had answered a general question about eligibility.

Advertisement

The board of NatWest, which owns the elite private bank Coutts at the centre of the controversy, said it had full confidence its chief executive, meaning she keeps her job.

But Farage responded by saying Rose is “unfit” for the job, and said she and other bank executives should “all go”.

NatWest has faced intense scrutiny over the past few weeks over a decision to close Farage’s accounts, after the Brexiteer obtained an internal document showing this was done partly over his “politics”.

On Tuesday, Rose confirmed in a statement for the first time that she had discussed Farage’s “relationship with the bank” with BBC reporter Simon Jack.

Advertisement

“I recognise that in my conversations with Simon Jack of the BBC, I made a serious error of judgment,” she said.

She added: “Believing it was public knowledge, I confirmed that Mr Farage was a Coutts customer and that he had been offered a NatWest bank account.

“Alongside this, I repeated what Mr Farage had already stated, that the bank saw this as a commercial decision.

“I would like to emphasise that in responding to Mr Jack’s questions I did not reveal any personal financial information about Mr Farage.

“In response to a general question about eligibility criteria required to bank with Coutts and NatWest, I said that guidance on both was publicly available on their websites. In doing so, I recognise that I left Mr Jack with the impression that the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was solely a commercial one.”

Advertisement

Rose said she was not part of the decision-making process to “exit” Farage’s accounts and said this was a decision made by Coutts.

STATEMENT



Dame Alison Rose has now admitted that she is the source. She broke client confidentiality, and is unfit to be CEO of NatWest Group.



Meanwhile, Coutts CEO Peter Flavel must take the ultimate responsibility for de-banking me based on my political views.



Sir Howard… pic.twitter.com/wRipzOoJvi — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 25, 2023

On Twitter, Farage said: “Dame Alison Rose has now admitted that she is the source. She broke client confidentiality, and is unfit to be CEO of NatWest Group.

“Meanwhile, Coutts CEO Peter Flavel must take the ultimate responsibility for de-banking me based on my political views.

“Sir Howard Davies is responsible for overall governance. He has clearly failed in this task, least of all by endorsing their conduct.

Advertisement

“In my view — they should all go.”

The bank’s chairman, Howard Davies, said: “After careful reflection the board has concluded that it retains full confidence in Ms Rose as CEO of the bank.”

He added the board would conduct an independent review into the matter.