Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau Shares Powerful Message For Trans Community After Historic Emmy Nomination

Nava Mau as Teri in Baby Reindeer Netflix

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau has said she’s honoured to have made history with her nomination at the upcoming Emmys.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Mexican performer had been recognised in the Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie category for her performance as Teri in the hit Netflix show.

In the process, Nava made history as the first trans actor to be recognised for an acting award in the limited series categories, a fact that wasn’t lost on her when she issued a statement responding to the nomination.

“I’ve been crying — I’m really speechless,” Nava said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“I’ve been reflecting on this moment, and I can’t believe this is my life. This moment is so huge and I’m deeply honoured. I know how much this means to me and to the trans community. We have had to fight so hard, are fighting and will continue to fight.”

Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau at the Gotham TV Awards last month via Associated Press

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Deadline, Nava shared that she was feeling “overwhelming joy” to be up for her first Emmy.

“For trans actors we just don’t get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and to be recognised for all that we are and all that we can be,” she explained.

“It has been a priceless experience being a part of this show. Every step of the way, I could feel the way the experience was transforming me, my life, and what feels possible. To be recognised by my peers in the Academy is a celebration of that transformation.”

On the landmark moment for the transgender community, Nava said: “We can see that when trans people are given the opportunity, we will grow into it and so far beyond any expectation.”

Nava Mau at a Baby Reindeer event earlier this year via Associated Press

Nava is up against co-star Jessica Gunning in her category, with Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd and Tom Goodman-Hill having also been nominated for their performances as Donny and Darrien, respectively.

Check out the full list of this year’s Emmy nominees here.

