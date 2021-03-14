Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces Week-Long Wait For Verdict On New Charges, Her MP Says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could have to wait a week before hearing a court’s verdict on new charges of “propaganda against Iran”, her MP has said.

The British-Iranian mother-of-one completed a five-year sentence earlier this month in Tehran on spying charges levied by Iranian authorities, the last year of which was spent under house arrest due to the pandemic.

But she returned to court on Sunday where she was tried on new charges of “propaganda against Iran”, Labour’s Tulip Siddiq said.

Some observers have linked Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case to a long-standing debt Iran alleges it is owed by the UK.