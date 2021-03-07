Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Has Been Released After Being Detained In Iran For 5 Years

Change.org Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with husband Richard and Gabriella as a baby

British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released after serving a five-year sentence, her lawyer has said. Speaking to Iranian website Emtedad on Sunday, Hojjat Kermani said: “She was pardoned by Iran’s Supreme Leader last year, but spent the last year of her term under house arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet. Now they’re cast off. “She has been freed.” But Labour MP Tulip Siddiq later said although she was no longer under house arrest, Nazanin “has been summoned once again to court next Sunday”. It was not immediately clear whether Nazanin is allowed to leave Iran, though Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said she should be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible and described Iran’s treatment of her as “intolerable.”

I have been in touch with Nazanin‘s family. Some news:



1) Thankfully her ankle tag has been removed. Her first trip will be to see her grandmother.



2) Less positive - she has been summoned once again to court next Sunday.#FreeNazanin — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) March 7, 2021

We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but Iran’s continued treatment of her is intolerable. She must be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible to be reunited with her family — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 7, 2021

It is the latest development in the ordeal for her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella, who is now six. Ratcliffe has campaigned passionately for his wife’s release since she was jailed in Tehran in 2016. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker, was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport while travelling to introduce her then baby daughter to her parents. The 42-year-old has been detained in Tehran since 2016, when she was sentenced over allegations, which she has steadfastly denied, of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

