A New Neighbours Trailer Has Teased A Shock Wedding And Confirmed Its Return Date

Neighbours fans have been given their first proper look at the soap’s comeback in a new trailer.

The 40-second promo teases the return to Ramsay Street as well as confirming Neighbours will begin airing on Amazon Freevee from Monday 18 September.

Fans are offered a glimpse at a surprise wedding, which is set to take centre stage in the soap’s first episodes – although the identity of the couple walking down the aisle remains a mystery.

The trailer also sees the arrival of new family the Varga-Murphys in Erinsborugh and former The O.C. star Mischa Barton taking up her guest role as newcomer Reece Sinclair, while Hollywood actor Guy Pearce also returns as Mike Young after reprising his role in what was thought to be the soap’s final episodes in 2022.

Guy said he wanted to return once more to honour the ending given to Mike and love interest Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) in the finale, after they were reunited some three decades on from their original soap storyline.

There will be a mix of old and new faces on Ramsay Street when Neighbours returns Amazon Freevee

The show will begin streaming on Amazon’s free, ad-supported service in the UK on the same day it airs on Channel 10 in Australia.

There will be four episodes a week – a reduction from the five that aired in its previous incarnation – dropping from Monday to Thursday.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer, said: “All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled.”

Neighbours came to an end after 37 years last July in a finale that featured the return of former cast members including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.