Tory MP Who Watched Porn In Commons Formally Resigns His Seat

As a result, the Treasury today announced that Parish has been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.

Speaking to the BBC on Saturday, the 65-year-old former farmer said: “The situation was, funnily enough it was tractors I was looking at, so I did get into another website with sort of a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

“My crime, my most biggest crime, is that on another occasion I went in a second time, and that was deliberate. That was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the chamber.”

In a statement, his local Conservative association in Tiverton and Honiton, Devon, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Neil Parish for his service to our communities over the past 12 years.