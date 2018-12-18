PA Ready News UK Claudia Patatas and Adam Thomas gave their child the middle name 'Adolf'

A fanatical neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Hitler have been jailed for membership of a banned terrorist group.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty last month of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016.

On Tuesday they were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to six-and-a-half years and five years in prison respectively.

A jury had heard the couple had given their child the middle name “Adolf”, which Thomas said was in “admiration” of Hitler. They also had Swastika scatter cushions in their home.

Photographs recovered from their home also showed Thomas cradling his new-born son while wearing the hooded white robes of a Ku Klux Klansman.

National Action was banned by the Government in December 2016, as “a racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organisation”, in part because of its members’ support for the killer of MP Jo Cox, Thomas Mair.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC, sentencing Patatas, said: “You were equally as extreme as Thomas both in your views and actions.

“You acted together in all you thought, said and did, in the naming of your son and the disturbing photographs of your child, surrounded by symbols of Nazism and the Ku Klux Klan.”

In all, six people were sentenced for being members of what the judge described as a group with “horrific” goals.

He said: “Its aims and objectives are the overthrow of democracy in this country by serious violence and murder, and the imposition of a Nazi-style state which would eradicate whole sections of society by such violence and mass-murder.

“The eradication of those who you consider to be inferior because of no more than the colour of their skin, or their religion.”

