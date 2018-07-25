Nestlé Just Lost A 16-Year Legal Battle Over The Shape Of Kit Kats

“Four trapezoidal bars aligned on a rectangular base.”

These are the eight words at the heart of a 16-year legal battle between Nestlé and the courts of the UK and EU over the shape of a Kit Kat.

The makers of the hugely popular chocolate and wafer treat argue its design is “iconic” and deserves protection.

But not everyone agrees and today the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled a Europe-wide trademark for Kit Kats should be annulled.

The saga began in 2002 when Nestlé applied for the trademark on the Kit Kat shape - “four trapezoidal bars aligned on a rectangular base”.

After a four-year tussle it was granted, but the decision provoked protests from manufacturers of similar-looking snacks, most notably Cadbury-owned Mondelez, makers of Kvikk Lunsj, a Norwegian favourite that looks like - you guessed it - four trapezoidal bars aligned on a rectangular base.