Nestlé Launches Chocolate Bar With 30% Less Sugar, But Same Sweet Taste

If you’re trying to cut back on sugar but can’t resit the lure of chocolate, you might want to check out Nestlé’s latest product, Milkybar Wowsomes.

The chocolate bar, available in the UK and Ireland from next week, is the first in the world to use Nestlé’s sugar reduction technique, which is designed to leave products with 30% less sugar than similar chocolate bars without changing the taste.

Researchers at the confectionery giant made a scientific breakthrough last year when they transformed the structure of sugar through a newly developed process using only natural ingredients. Inspired by candy floss, experts created aerated, porous particles of sugar that dissolve more quickly in the mouth. This, they claim, allows someone to perceive the same level of sweetness as before, while consuming less sugar.

The launch is part of Nestlé’s commitment to remove 10% of sugar across its products through a range of methods and initiatives throughout 2018. The company, which owns brands including KitKat, Yorkie and Aero, said the changes will not affect the taste of its chocolate. The move, announced last March, comes after the Government put pressure on the food industry to make products healthier in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.