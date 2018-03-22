Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix and Amazon Prime in April in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (06/04/2018) Dave gets a lesson in flow, hip-hop culture and the criminal justice system from Jay-Z and drops in on producer Rick Rubin in his Malibu studio.

Netflix

Fastest Car: Season 1 (06/04/2018) In each episode, three souped-up “sleeper” cars go head-to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars. Money Heist: Part 2 (06/04/2018) As the police close in on the Professor’s identity, his lack of communication with the Mint team leads to mutiny and the arrest of one of the robbers. Lost in Space: Season 1 (13/04/2018) With Earth in crisis, the Robinson family heads to space to write a new chapter in human history in this revival of the iconic ’60s sci-fi series.

Netflix

The Chalet: Season 1 (17/04/2018) Friends gathered at a remote chalet in the French Alps for a summer getaway are caught in a deadly trap as a dark secret from the past comes to light. The Alienist: Season 1 (19/04/2018) In 1896 New York, Dr. Laszlo Kreizler joins reporter John Moore, police clerk Sara Howard and forensics experts the Isaacsons to catch a serial killer. Dope: Season 2 (20/04/2018) The drug war never ends. Camera crews follow smugglers, users and law enforcement agencies across Indiana, the Caribbean, Detroit and Atlanta. The Letdown: Season 1 (21/04/2018) Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes. Happy!: Season 1 (26/04/2018) A boozy ex-cop turned hit man thinks he’s losing his marbles when a cartoon unicorn only he can see urges him to rescue a girl kidnapped by Santa.

Netflix

3%: Season 2 (27/04/2018) As the next Process nears, the Cause plots to wipe out the system once and for all, and Michele finds herself in a precarious position. Superstition: Season 1 (29/04/2018) A family of morticians with supernatural connections provides “afterlife care” for clients who’ve suffered unworldly deaths. NEW WEEKLY EPISODES The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (01/04/2018) Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show. Black Lightning: Season 1 (New episodes Tuesdays) A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

Netflix

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 3 (04/04/2018) While the Shadowhunters deal with changes in their personal lives, the demon Lilith embarks on a quest to resurrect her “precious boy” Jonathan. Designated Survivor: Season 2 (New episodes Thursdays) With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman’s staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy.

Netflix

Dynasty: Season 1 (07/04/2018) With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune ― and their children’s lives. Riverdale: Season 2 (New episodes Thursdays) If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness. NETFLIX FILM 6 Balloons (06/04/2018) Over the course of one night, a woman drives her heroin addict brother across LA in search of a detox center, with his two-year-old daughter in tow.

Netflix

Amateur (06/04/2018) A 14-year-old basketball phenom struggles to fit in with his new team after a video of him goes viral. Directed by Ryan Koo. Candy Jar (27/04/2018) An introverted high school girl from a working-class background falls in love with her wealthy debate team nemesis and realizes they share more in common than they thought. Come Sunday (13/04/2018) Based on true events, globally-renowned pastor Carlton Pearson risks everything when he questions church doctrine and is branded a modern-day heretic. Dude (20/04/2018) Four best girlfriends negotiate loss and major life changes during the last two weeks of high school in this coming-of-age comedy.

Netflix

I Am Not An Easy Man (13/04/2018) A shameless chauvinist gets a taste of his own medicine when he wakes up in a world dominated by women and locks horns with a powerful female author. Orbiter 9 (06/04/2018) A woman who’s been alone on a spaceship her whole life becomes enamored with an engineer who suddenly enters her life and upends her universe. Pickpockets (12/04/2018) A trio of young, aspiring thieves learns what it takes to be successful pickpockets from a master in the arts of trickery and deception. Psychokinesis (25/04/2018) Suddenly possessed with supernatural powers, a father sets out to help his estranged daughter, who’s at risk of losing everything she’s lived for. The 4th Company (06/04/2018) In a violent prison in 1970s Mexico, a young inmate lands a spot on a football team that doubles as an enforcer squad for a corrupt administration. The Week Of (27/04/2018) Starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, this comedy centers on the week leading up to the wedding of their characters’ kids. Robert Smigel directs. NEW ORIGINAL COMEDY Fary Is the New Black (03/04/2018) Armed with wit and his trademark style, French comedy phenom Fary veers from pickup lines to racism and beyond in a dynamic, anything-goes special. Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (10/04/2018) British comedian Greg Davies revisits terrifying dates, manscaping disasters, his father’s pranks and more in a savagely funny stand-up special. The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection (17/04/2018) Impending parenthood does funny things to Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, who dissect family, relationships and more in a trio of stand-up specials. Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up (24/04/2018) Comedy star Kevin James dishes on fatherhood, fan interactions, ice cream and much more as he returns to the stand-up stage after a long absence. NEW ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY Ram Dass, Going Home (06/04/2018) Spiritual teacher and ’60s icon Ram Dass meditates on life and death at his home on Maui 20 years after suffering a life-altering stroke. Chef’s Table: Pastry (13/04/2018) Dessert comes first this season as four renowned pastry chefs serve up decadent treats, daring new flavors, and stories of struggle and triumph. Mercury 13 (20/04/2018) This documentary profiles women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight, but had their dreams dashed when only men were chosen to become astronauts. Bobby Kennedy for President (27/04/2018) This docuseries examines the “Bobby Phenomenon” of the 1960s and the continuing influence of the man many see as the greatest loss of a turbulent era. NEW ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 (06/04/2018) With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters.

Netflix

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (13/04/2018) The Magic School Bus pulls out all the stops, taking Ms. Frizzle and the class to the top of a noodle mountain ― and the center of the sun itself. Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 (20/04/2018) What if grown-up spies can’t do the job? It’s up to junior spies Juni and Carmen Cortez to defeat S.W.A.M.P. in an animated series based on the films.

Netflix

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 (27/04/2018) A valiant girl liberates the Monkey King ― a god long trapped in stone ― in a quest to find seven sacred scrolls and save the world from evil. NEW TO AMAZON PRIME Bosch (Series 4) (13/04/2018) The series, stars Titus Welliver (Lost) as homicide Detective, Harry Bosch. When an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, Bosch is assigned to lead a Task Force to solve the crime before the city erupts in a riot. Bosch must pursue every lead, even if it turns the spotlight back on his own department. One murder intertwines with another, and Bosch must reconcile his past to find a justice that has long eluded him.

Amazon

Into the Badlands (Series 3) (23/04/2018) With Sunny (Daniel Wu; Tomb Raider) living off the grid and doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) and journey back into the Badlands where The Widow (Emily Beecham; Daphne) and Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura; Wonder Woman) are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilised the entire region. UnREAL (Series 3) (New episodes every Tuesday) Starring Shiri Appleby (Girls, Code Black) as flawed heroine, Rachel Goldberg, the series gives a behind-the scenes look at the fictitious hit dating competition show Everlasting. Rachel is renowned for her skills in manipulating her relationships with, and amongst, the contestants to get the vital dramatic and outrageous footage that the programme’s dispassionate executive producer, Quinn King (Emmy-winner Constance Zimmer), demands. American Idol (Series 16) (New episodes every Tuesday) Helping to determine who will ultimately become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series. The show has launched the careers of superstars Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry, among many others.

Amazon