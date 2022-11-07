TravelCouples via Getty Images It's not great news for your favourite comfort shows

If you’ve opted for Netflix’s new budget-friendly £4.99 per month service, we’ve got some bad news.

The streaming platform has started blocking customers on the cheaper plan from viewing certain TV shows and movies due to licensing restrictions.

Shows such as House of Cards and Suits are now behind a paywall and can only be watched if you stump up more money.

Anyone subscribed to the ‘Basic with Ads’ plan will see a lock next to shows and movies which can only be watched with an upgrade.

The new £4.99 plan was created to give users a cheaper option, with the latest tier working out a month less than the usual Basic plan without ads.

Netflix explained in a statement on its website: “Unlike our other ad-free plans, ads will be shown before or during most TV shows and movies.

You can expect to see an average of about four minutes of ads per hour (this may vary based on the title you’re watching).

