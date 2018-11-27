Netflix has announced a new deal to bring some of Roald Dahl’s most famous stories to the streaming service. On Monday, Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company announced that they had reached a deal, allowing the streaming service to create new original animated adaptations of the author’s children’s stories. The streaming service said the upcoming project would see them “extending the Roald Dahl universe” naming ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’, ‘Matilda’ and ‘The Twits’ among the books that would be adapted.

They also said they were determined to “remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone” of the original stories, while also “building out an imaginative story universe that expands far beyond the pages of the books themselves”. Quoting the Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka, a tweet from their official Twitter account said: “Because a little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men... we’re pleased to announce a brand new Roald Dahl story universe is coming soon to Netflix.”

Felicity Dahl, the late author’s wife, said: “Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.” Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix added: “Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world.”

Puffin/Quentin Blake Some of the author's most famous creations, as illustated by Quentin Blake