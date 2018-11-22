Satanic Temple's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Lawsuit Reaches 'Amicable Settlement'

The lawsuit between the Satanic Temple, Warner Bros. and Netflix over ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ has reached an “amicable” ending, it has been confirmed. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the co-founder of the Satanic Temple was planning to take legal action over the show’s inclusion of a statue of the key figure Baphomet, a design which he said was not only copyrighted but was an “appropriation” of one of their “central icons”.

For purposes of comparison... pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018

It was later revealed that the organisation had launched a £38 million lawsuit against Netflix and production company Warner Bros, though the latter has now told HuffPost this has been “amicably settled”. Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves has also commented on the matter, saying: “So ends one of the most overpublicised of copyright claims. Press can now stop pretending this was unique & momentous, or even interesting. So, too, hopefully ends the parade of stupidity from online amateur legal experts.”

So ends one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims. Press can now stop pretending this was unique & momentous, or even interesting. So, too, hopefully ends the parade of stupidity from online amateur legal experts.https://t.co/eSg1fl3sdv — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) November 21, 2018

No further details of the settlement have been made public. ‘Chilling Adventures’ debuted on Netflix last month, just in time for Halloween, and served as a TV adaptation of the Archie Comics series of the same name, itself a reimagining of the comic ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’. The show stars Kiernan Shipka in the titular role of Sabrina Spellman, a character popularised in the 90s ‘Sabrina’ TV series by Melissa Joan Hart.

Netflix Kiernan Shipka in character