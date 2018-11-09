Katherine Ryan Is Going To Star In Her Own Netflix Drama

Katherine Ryan is set to star in her own scripted show on Netflix, it has been announced.
The series, ‘The Duchess’, will be the 35-year-old comedian’s first scripted show and will be added to Netflix alongside a new stand-up show.
‘The Duchess’ will follow the life and choices of a single mother living in London, who can’t decide whether to have a second child with a man she hates – who nonetheless gave her her first daughter - and who is her “greatest love”.
Katherine is set to write, executive produce and star in the show, which has been given an order of six 30-minute episodes.
Meanwhile, her acclaimed sold-out 2018 stand-up tour ‘Glitter Room’ will also come to Netflix in 2019 after an “unprecedented” four-week run at the Garrick Theatre in London. She’s also set to star in 10 part panel series ‘The Fix’ with Jimmy Carr and D.L Hughley.
When the idea for ‘The Duchess’ was still in the works, Katherine told Digital Spy: “If this one doesn’t end up getting made, I’ll write another one.”
“I really am grateful to have my special streaming on Netflix, and I hope that it goes that way,” she said.
“Comedians just want to tell their story in any way that they can. But who knows? I’m a pretty bad actress when I’m playing anyone but myself.”
Yet to speak at length about the project since it was confirmed, Katherine has nonetheless responded to people who have expressed a lack of faith in her project on social media.
“GENUINELY men in my mentions saying ‘don’t do this, you can’t do this’”, she wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
She brushed it off: “HAHAHAHAA talking to the duchess that way 😂”.
Katherine became the second British-based comedian to have a stand-up Netflix special in 2017 when the streaming service bought her show, ‘Katherine Ryan: In Trouble’.
Since then, she’s hosted an all-female version of ‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’ and fronted the UK version of ‘How’d You Get So Rich’.
Of haters, doubters and non-believers, she told HuffPost UK in 2017 that it’s never phased her: “If people wanna heckle or they dislike me or they tweet me abuse, I’m like, you’re entitled to that.
“I’ve always been really clear that I’m not the most important thing in the world, and it’s okay if not everybody likes me.”