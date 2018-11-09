Katherine Ryan Is Going To Star In Her Own Netflix Drama

Katherine Ryan is set to star in her own scripted show on Netflix, it has been announced.

The series, ‘The Duchess’, will be the 35-year-old comedian’s first scripted show and will be added to Netflix alongside a new stand-up show.

‘The Duchess’ will follow the life and choices of a single mother living in London, who can’t decide whether to have a second child with a man she hates – who nonetheless gave her her first daughter - and who is her “greatest love”.

Katherine is set to write, executive produce and star in the show, which has been given an order of six 30-minute episodes.