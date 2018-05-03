Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix in May in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS A Little Help with Carol Burnett (04/05/2018) In this original unscripted series starring comedy legend Carol Burnett, kids dish out advice to celebrities and everyday people in front of a live audience. Dear White People: Volume 2 (04/05/2018) Romantic dilemmas, a social media troll and big changes at Armstrong-Parker House push Sam, Lionel and friends to the breaking point.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (04/05/2018) Tina Fey opens up about her family, the changing culture at “SNL” and the one moment she wishes she could take back. Plus, blues icon Buddy Guy. The Rain: Season 1 (04/05/2018) After a brutal virus wipes out most of the population, two young siblings embark on a perilous search for safety. A Scandinavian thriller series.

Safe: Season 1 (10/05/2018) Tom’s wife died a year ago and he’s bringing up his two daughters, living in a beautiful gated community, with close friends nearby and a new relationship starting. But when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances he realises that in fact he knows nothing about the people closest to him - dark secrets about the people he loves and the place where he lives.

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 (11/05/2018) Bill and his guests explore the future of food, the science of addiction and more in a new set of episodes of the Emmy-nominated series. Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (22/05/2018) There’s an organization gathering espers for a nefarious purpose. Powerful psychic Mob, however, is just trying to be the protagonist of his own life. Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (22/05/2018) As Shion and Tsubasa grow closer day by day, Ami and Takayuki’s relationship grows complicated, and new housemates join the group. Fauda: Season 2 (24/05/2018) Doron teams up with his old undercover unit when a militant who has targeted him for revenge also launches a more ambitious covert plan. The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 (25/05/2018) The new season features Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (30/05/2018) Kimmy gets a job at a tech startup, Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey, and Jacqueline starts a talent agency.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (31/05/2018) The groundbreaking radio personality takes the stage in the latest installment of Letterman’s in-depth, wide-ranging interview series.

NEW WEEKLY EPISODES Busted!: Season 1 (04/05/2018) A hilarious panel of Korean entertainment icons team up with some of the biggest names in K-Drama in this madcap whodunit variety show. More “Keystone Cops” than “Sherlock Holmes,” each episode sees our cast of bumbling detectives solve a different mystery based on vignettes presented by famous Korean actors and comedians. An overarching plot unfolds throughout the series, and the tension mounts as the panel edges closer to the awful truth. The Break with Michelle Wolf (27/05/2018) Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” NETFLIX FILMS Sometimes (01/05/2018) Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive. Manhunt (04/05/2018) A Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer framed for a vile crime teams up with a sharp-witted Japanese detective to stop a dangerous corporate plot. Forgive Us Our Debts (04/05/2018) Threatened by creditors, a newly unemployed man agrees to work for a debt collector, but soon discovers his deal with the devil has unexpected costs. The Kissing Booth (11/05/2018) When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

Cargo (18/05/2018) Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature Catching Feelings (18/05/2018) A Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their relationship tested in new ways when a famous, hard-partying writer enters their lives. Ibiza (25/05/2018) When Harper’s two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a hot DJ.

Sara’s Notebook (26/05/2018) A woman embarks on a harrowing search for her missing sister that brings her into the depths of the treacherous, war-torn Congolese jungle. NEW ORIGINAL COMEDY John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (01/05/2018) A new stand-up special from John Mulaney. Dany Boon: Des Hauts-De-France (04/05/2018) In an eclectic one-man show, French superstar Dany Boon reflects on his homeland, his first comedy gig and the challenges of parenting hostile teens. Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (08/05/2018) Hari Kondabolu breaks down identity politics, celebrity encounters, his mango obsession and more in a stand-up set full of unexpected twists. Carlos Ballarta: Furia Ñera (11/05/2018) With his signature snark and razor-sharp wit, Mexican comedian Carlos Ballarta spotlights the absurdity of characters we encounter in every day life. Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (13/05/2018) Pregnant again, Ali Wong returns in her second original stand-up comedy special and gets real on why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be. Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (22/05/2018) Comedian Tig Notaro unleashes her inner prankster in a playful stand-up special packed with funny anecdotes, parenting confessions and more. Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (25/05/2018) Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for musical sketches and conversations about their legendary lives in show business and stand-up. Fernando Sanjiao: Hombre (25/05/2018) Argentine actor and comedian Fernando Sanjiao uses humor to explore the concept of masculinity in modern times. NEW ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES End Game (04/05/2018) Directed by Academy Award winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, End Game is an intimate vérité style documentary short that follows visionary medical practitioners who are working on the cutting edge of life and death ― and dedicated to changing our thinking about both.

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (11/05/2018) This docuseries investigates the true story of a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank, then was killed by a bomb fastened around his neck.

Explained (Weekly episodes from 23/05) This series spotlights topical and timely issues that impact our lives ― from the gender wage gap to geopolitical politics.

NEW ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 (04/05/2018) Lukas and friends explore a lost world full of prehistoric beasts, uncover clues to Kong’s past and race to stop a robot uprising led by Botila. The Who Was? Show: Season 1 (11/05/2018) A live-action sketch comedy show for kids starring the greatest names in history. Based on the best-selling book series.

Trollhunters: Part 3 (25/05/2018) The fate of both trolls and humans hangs in the balance as the final chapter begins. Will Gunmar succeed in shrouding the world in darkness?