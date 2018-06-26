Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix and Prime Video in July in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES The Comedy Lineup (03/07/2018) A diverse group of up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute sets in this stand-up comedy showcase series. Good Girls (03/07/2018) Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence ― together. Anne with an E: Season 2 (06/07/2018) Anne’s beloved world of Green Gables becomes a much bigger place, with new faces and heartfelt lessons about love, loss and growing up. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (06/07/2018) In a new set of episodes for 2018, Jerry Seinfeld takes a ride with 12 comedy heavyweights, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

Netflix Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Sacred Games (06/07/2018) Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India’s economic renaissance. Based on the novel. Samantha! (06/07/2018) A child star in the ’80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight. Mr. Sunshine (07/07/2018) A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman. Sugar Rush (13/07/2018) Time’s the most important ingredient as competitive teams race against the clock to bake up the best-tasting sweets. Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 (15/07/2018) As Lisa and Patrik take their relationship to the next level, mishaps, money troubles and a startling revelation leave the whole family reeling. The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 (15/07/2018) Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s weekly comedy commentary show. Amazing Interiors (20/07/2018) They might look ordinary on the outside. But inside, these stunning homes have some jaw-dropping secrets to reveal.

Netflix Amazing Interiors

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (20/07/2018) In the 1980s, a simple-minded fool named Hideaki meets comedy legend Sanma, changes his name to Jimmy and becomes a comic superstar. Final Space (20/07/2018) Astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his adorable, planet-killing alien pal go on wild interstellar adventures as they try to discover where the universe ends. Orange Is The New Black: Season 6 (27/07/2018) In the wake of the riot, the women are taken to maximum security prison and face serious charges.

Netflix Orange Is The New Black

El Chapo: Season 3 (coming soon) El Chapo seeks to expand his empire worldwide, and becomes acquainted with a famous actress, to whom he pitches his Hollywood-esque life story. Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (27/07/2018) Julius Caesar rises to establish one of history’s greatest dynasties but quickly discovers that unchecked power comes with a price. Inside the Criminal Mind (27/07/2018) Explore the psychological machinations and immoral behavior that define the most nefarious types of criminals. Welcome to the Family (27/07/2018) When a broke single mom’s estranged father dies, she and his girlfriend try to cover up his death after learning they’ve been written out of his will A Very Secret Service: Season 2 (30/07/2018) Amid rising Cold War tensions, the clueless agents trigger a series of international crises, and André goes rogue on a mission of his own. Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 (31/07/2018) A new female member joins Terrace House, driving the male members to distraction. And with Valentine’s Day approaching, confessions are in the air. NEW NETFLIX WEEKLY SERIES Power Season 5 (02/07/2018 - New Episodes Mondays) Suits: Season 8 (19/07/2018) America’s Got Talent (New Episodes Thursdays) NEW NETFLIX FILMS The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (06/07/2018) All he wants out of this trip is a chance to bond with his son. And for his son to kill a deer. And to get it all on video. The Skin of The Wolf (06/07/2018) An animal trapper living in an abandoned mountain town in northern Spain seeks to resolve his loneliness by securing a wife. How It Ends (13/07/2018) In the wake of a mysterious cataclysmic event, a man embarks on a perilous cross-country journey to reunite with his pregnant girlfriend. Father of the Year (20/07/2018) Two college grads return to their hometown, where a hypothetical question ― whose dad would win in a fight? ― leads to mass mayhem.

Netflix Father Of The Year

El Aviso (The Warning) (24/07/2018) After the loss of his friend, a mathematical genius figures out a pattern of deaths at a gas station and sets out to warn the next young victim. Extinction (27/07/2018) Plagued by dreams of an alien invasion, a family man faces his worst nightmare when an extraterrestrial force begins exterminating Earth’s inhabitants. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY Luciano Mellera: Infantiloide (06/07/2018) Argentina’s Luciano Mellera emphasizes the humorous and fantastical elements of childhood with his comedic impersonations and insights on daily life. Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (13/07/2018) The gleefully irreverent Jim Jefferies pushes buttons and boundaries as he riffs on celebrity encounters, political hypocrisy and bodily marvels. Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (24/07/2018) Newly engaged, Iliza Shlesinger brings an “elder millennial” perspective to relationships and sexual dynamics in a special shot aboard the USS Hornet. Coco y Raulito: Carrusel de ternura (27/07/2018) A study in contrasts, friends Coco Celis and Raúl Meneses alternate their standup sets for double the comedy. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES First Team: Juventus: Part B (06/07/2018) In the second half of the season, Juve hope to hold off stiff challenges to winning another league title while moving forward in the Champions League. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (06/07/2018) Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, investigates some of the world’s toughest prisons from the inside. Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (06/07/2018) Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary journey of the world, making stops in Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town and New York City. Drug Lords: Season 2 (10/07/2018) Drug lords El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma use fear and violence to make money and avoid authorities. Dark Tourist (20/07/2018) From a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, journalist David Farrier visits unusual ― and often macabre ― tourism spots around the world. Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (20/07/2018) With “Last Chance U” in their rearview mirrors, EMCC players, coaches and staff members reveal how life has gone for them since the show. Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 (20/07/2018) The acclaimed series shifts to Independence Community College in Kansas, where a tough-as-nails coach attempts to rebuild a struggling program. The Bleeding Edge (27/07/2018) This groundbreaking documentary explores how America’s profit-driven multibillion-dollar medical device industry puts patients at risk daily. NEW NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY Free Rein: Season 2 (06/07/2018) As Zoe and the Bright Fields team prepare for Junior Nationals, they must overcome the loss of a team member, a mysterious fire and other obstacles. White Fang (07/07/2018) A loyal wolfdog’s curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime in this animated update of a Jack London classic set in Canada’s Yukon Territory. The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (13/07/2018) Facing one misadventure after another, two rascally 4th-grade pals turn their ornery principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero to save the day. Cupcake & Dino - General Services (27/07/2018) In this outrageous animated series, an ambitious cupcake and his friendly dinosaur brother try to rule the general services industry in the big city. Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 (20/07/2018) Fun-loving Tip and her goofy Boovian BFF take on the world in a new season packed with awesome adventures and cool tunes. Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 (20/07/2018) She’s back with the power to make the impossible possible! Join Luna and her friends for more magical adventures in Amazia and beyond. NEW PRIME VIDEO ORIGINAL SERIES The Bold Type (Series 2) (New episodes every Monday) Inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, former Editor-in-Chief of fashion magazine, Cosmopolitan, and current Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines, The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, Scarlet. The rising generation of Scarlet women lean on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together, they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. Dietland (New episodes every Tuesday) Based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-selling, critically-acclaimed novel of the same name, the series follows Plum Kettle’s journey to self-awakening while exploring a multitude of issues faced by women today – including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards. The ten episodes look into the life of Plum, a ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines, as she struggles with self-image and embarks on the complicated road to self-acceptance. Preacher (Series 3) (New episodes every Tuesday) In series two, the trio’s pursuit led them to New Orleans, where they dodged local gangsters, dangerous agents, and other unimaginable mayhem on their way to uncovering an even bigger secret. Now, with Tulip’s life and Cassidy’s friendship in the balance, Jesse must rely on a mysterious figure from his past in order to save his friends and continue on with his mission. Cloak and Dagger (New episodes every Friday) Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt, Ultimate Spider-Man) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph, The Night Of), two teenagers who are awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart. NEW PRIME VIDEO MOVIES Paddington 2 - 12 July Zoe (Exclusive) - 20 July The Conjuring 2 - 26 July Westwood – 31 July