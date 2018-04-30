Theresa May’s new housing minister introduced a controversial policy widely criticised for pushing landlords to rent to “white tenants with British-sounding names”.

James Brokenshire, who was May’s trusted ally as immigration minister under her leadership of the Home Office, introduced “right to rent” checks, which forced landlords to investigate their tenants’ immigration status.

Brokenshire was announced on Monday as the new Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, after the previous office-holder, Sajid Javid, was made Home Secretary in the wake of Amber Rudd’s resignation over the Windrush debacle.

Under the “right to rent” rule, rolled out across the UK in 2015, buy-to-let property owners were made responsible for checking the immigration status of potential tenants, or face a £3,000 fine.

It formed part of the Government’s attempts to create a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants, but critics said the changes made landlords “border guards”.