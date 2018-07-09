Why Theresa May's New Housing Minister Was Condemned For His Approach To Rough Sleepers

Theresa May’s new Housing Minister boasted how he pioneered council policy to make life “more uncomfortable” for rough sleepers.

Kit Malthouse, a key Boris Johnson ally, was moved into the frontbench role after the Foreign Secretary followed Brexit Secretary David Davis in resigning over May’s EU exit strategy on Monday.

Key parts of Malthouse’s role will be to grapple with the country’s housing crisis and to cut homelessness, which has doubled since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

But, as deputy leader of Westminster Council in 2004, he operated a hostile “zero tolerance” drive by the local authority to move homeless people on from the wealthy area’s streets.

One particular tactic saw police officers ask rough sleepers to shift their beds so street cleaners could hose the area.

Malthouse accused Malthouse of a “callous disregard” for rough sleepers and called for May’s to rule him out of the job.

The council said at the time that the move was simply aimed at sprucing up the area, but Malthouse, who later rose to become the then London Mayor’s deputy, later admitted the motive was to make rough sleepers’ lives difficult, and he thought it was “absolutely right”.

“We certainly instituted a policy of making life - it sounds counterintuitive and cruel - more uncomfortable; that is absolutely right,” he told the London Assembly in 2008.

Homeless people at the time described said it was a “psychological bullying tactic” which caused them stress and sleep deprivation.

Malthouse’s defence was that the policy directed homeless people toward support.