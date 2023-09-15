New Footage Shows Just How Disruptive The Republican Lawmake Kicked Out Of ‘Beetlejuice’ Was Being

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It looks like Representative Lauren Boebert (Republican, Colorado) was just blowing smoke when her team denied that she was vaping and being disruptive at a performance of the Beetlejuice musical as new video appears to catch her in the act.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker was booted from Denver’s Buell Theatre on Sunday night after multiple patrons complained about her behaviour.

She initially tried to downplay the incident, but the security footage shows what really went down.

Kyle Clark of 9News shared the highlights:

NEW: GOP Rep Lauren Boebert denied vaping during a Denver Center for the Performing Arts musical before being kicked out Sunday. @Marshall9News got the video. Take a look. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/VtT67Vn4L9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 15, 2023

A pregnant woman who said she sat behind Boebert told the Denver Post that she asked the lawmaker ― who she didn’t recognise ― to stop vaping.

She refused, and later called the pregnant woman “a sad and miserable person.”

“These people in front of us were outrageous,” the woman, who was not named, told the newspaper. “I’ve never seen anyone act like that before.”

Boebert’s team earlier this week had claimed that the only thing she did wrong was take a photo during the performance. Boebert herself wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that she was “guilty” only of “laughing and singing too loud.”

