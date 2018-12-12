New Mum Collapses And Dies In Hospital Stairwell After Getting 'Lost'

PA Ready News UK Amanda Cox was reported missing but was later found in an unused stairwell in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

A new mother has died in hospital after she reportedly got lost and collapsed as she returned to her ward after seeing her premature son.

A search was launched after Amanda Cox was reported missing from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at around 5pm on Monday.

She was found within the hospital at around 10pm that evening.

The Edinburgh Evening News reports that the mum, who had given birth to a premature baby boy four days earlier, was found in a rarely used stairwell having suffered a suspected haemorrhage.

She died a short time later.