Up to 700 more lives could be saved each year by a new organ donation system which will aim to tackle donor shortages.

The new plan shifts the balance of presumption in favour of organ donation, with an opt out for those who do not wish to take part, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The changes will be known as Max’s Law after Max Johnson, a 10-year-old boy who was saved by a heart transplant.

Currently, would-be donors must indicate their intentions on the NHS Organ Donor Register, or grieving families must make the decision if a patient’s wish to donate is unknown.

While research shows that 82% of people in England support organ donation, only 37% have indicated so on the register.

And less than half of families give consent for their loved one’s organs to be donated.