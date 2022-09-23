New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents

Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles III on Friday, including a sentimental tribute to the monarch’s late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The photo, taken on September 11, shows the king in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Charles is pictured at his desk looking at the Red Box, also referred to as a “despatch box ”.

The distinctive briefcase, which is delivered to the king wherever he is, contains documents from government ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth. (To the dismay of anyone looking to get a closer look at the documents, the papers are blurred.)

Behind the king sits a photo of his parents. The photo, taken by Baron Studios, was given to Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, for Christmas in 1951, according to the palace. At the time, Elizabeth was still Princess Elizabeth (she became queen at age 25 the following year).

Victoria Jones / PA A previously unissued photo from Sept. 11 shows King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021, just weeks before his 100th birthday. Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8 at Balmoral in Scotland. She reigned for 70 years and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee to mark her decades on the throne in June.

Charles ascended the throne immediately upon his mother’s death, as Elizabeth did after her own father’s death in 1952. Like his mother’s, Charles’ coronation is likely to take place well after he became monarch, as both a sign of respect and due to the time it takes to plan the event.

Although a date for Charles’ coronation ceremony has not been set, observers suspect it may happen in February 2023, which would mark 70 years since his mother’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Sep. 14.

Royal families and world leaders from around the world attended the queen’s state funeral on September 19, which was also held at Westminster Abbey. The Abbey was of great significance to the late sovereign ― she also married Philip there in 1947.

The period of royal mourning extends to next Monday, September 26.

Prince William, heir apparent to the throne, remembered his beloved “grannie” on Wednesday while delivering a virtual address to attendees at a New York City summit on behalf of his environmental awards, called The Earthshot Prize.

The Prince of Wales was supposed to attend the event in person but canceled due to his grandmother’s death.