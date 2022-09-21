Huw Edwards Praises 'Army' Of BBC Talent As He Reflects On Fronting Coverage Of Queen's Death

Huw Edwards broke the news of Queen Elizabeth's death to BBC viewers BBC

Huw Edwards has paid tribute to the “army of the best talent” who helped bring the nation coverage of the Queen’s death and funeral on the BBC.

The news presenter shared a series of reflective pictures from recent days on his social media accounts, having fronted much of the BBC’s royal programming.

On Twitter, Huw posted some behind-the-scenes shots from the day of the Queen’s funeral, writing: “Behind the camera – an army of the best talent in broadcasting. My thanks to them and to all of you for the kind messages. Diolch.”

The BBC newsreader – who also broke the news of the Queen’s death to viewers earlier this month – shared a similar post on Instagram, which showed him looking out of a studio onto Buckingham Palace.

“It’s been a privilege. My colleagues are the best. Thanks for all the kind messages,” he wrote.

In the comments, fellow broadcaster Dermot O’Leary heaped praise on his “masterclass” in broadcasting, with BBC radio’s Gaby Roslin adding: “You have been truly superb. Thank you Huw.”

Earlier this week, the BBC issued a response to complaints from viewers who felt that its coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death had shown “bias” in favour of the monarchy and “should have featured more republican viewpoints”.

On the complaints website for the BBC, a statement read: “Our coverage of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has reflected the strength of feeling this has generated from across the country and around the world; we have featured tributes from world leaders, politicians from across the political spectrum and members of the public.

“It is important that our reporting includes a range of perspectives, so we have also heard from those who do not believe in the institution of monarchy, their reasons for this, and their views on the accession of the King Charles. We have offered detailed analysis on what this transition means for the future of the monarchy.

“We believe our reporting has been fair and duly impartial, reflecting the impact Queen Elizabeth II has had on public life and the historic nature of the end of the reign of the longest serving monarch in British history.”