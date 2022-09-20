Kirsty Young Holds Back Tears As She Closes BBC's Coverage Of Queen's Funeral With Poignant Monologue

Kirsty Young hosting the BBC's coverage of the Queen's funeral BBC

Kirsty Young appeared to hold back tears as she ended the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral with a poignant monologue on Monday.

The presenter was one of many broadcasters who fronted the event for the corporation, along with the likes of Huw Edwards, David Dimbleby, Sophie Raworth, Anita Rani and Fergal Keane.

Advertisement

Kirsty became visibly emotional as she shared some final words at the end of the broadcast, as she discussed the nation’s grief and the Queen’s 70 years of service.

“A veil of sorrow has covered the nation but the Queen’s funeral has surely exemplified her reign. She united us in one final act of togetherness, unifying the United Kingdom and indeed the world beyond in respect, ceremony, and significance,” she began.

The closing monologue from the BBC was word perfect. pic.twitter.com/7IihcoxjkR — Emily Hewertson (@emilyhewertson) September 19, 2022

“As a very young woman, she famously said her whole life, whether it be long or short, would be devoted to our service. Well, never was a person truer to their word. And today we have come together, many of us with tears in our eyes, but all of us with an abiding warmth in our hearts for all that she gave.”

Advertisement

Referencing the Queen’s sketch with Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, Kirsty continued: “Just over three months ago, the world and a certain little bear said, ‘Thank you for everything,’ and the Queen looked as though she thoroughly enjoyed the occasion. We will surely be ever grateful to have had that final opportunity to celebrate with Her Majesty, her remarkable and long reign.

“If, as she once said, grief is the price we pay for love, then the weight of our collective sorrow is testament to the depth of affection in which she is held. She made history, she was history. Queen Elizabeth II is gone but she will surely never be forgotten.”

Earlier in the broadcast, David Dimbleby followed in the footsteps of his father as he provided commentary for the Queen’s committal at Windsor Castle, which took place at St George’s Chapel.