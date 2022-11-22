New Rail Strikes To Hit Network On Eight Days Over Christmas And New Year

Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

The UK will be hit with a series of 48 hour rail strikes in December and January, the RMT has announced.

In a statement on Tuesday, the union said over 40,000 members will take strike action on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December and on January 3,4,6 and 7.

Rail workers will walk out over the refusal by Network Rail to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions during the last two weeks of talks.

Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, said the strikes would “send a clear message”.

“Our message to the public is we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action,” he said.

“We call upon all trades unionists in Britain to take a stand and fight for better pay and conditions in their respective industries. And we will seek to coordinate strike action and demonstrations where we can.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesman said: “We made real progress over the last fortnight of talks and for the first time in months we can see the outline of a credible deal.

“Further strikes, especially in the run up to Christmas, will disrupt the first normal festive season our passengers have been able to look forward to since the Covid pandemic, taking even more money out of the pockets of railway staff, and will cause huge damage to the hospitality and retail sectors dependent on this time of the year for their businesses.

“We owe it to them to stay round the table. “Industrial action has already cost the industry millions in lost revenue, is stalling its post-pandemic recovery and threatening its long-term sustainability.