“New world order” trended on Twitter after an Australian health official explained her vision of life post-Covid – and it spiralled into an online conspiracy.

Dr Kerry Chant, the New South Wales’ chief health officer, justified the ongoing Covid restrictions as a necessary part of a “new world order”.

Asked about whether contract-tracing would be part of Australian life, she said: “We will be looking at what contract-tracing looks like in the new world order – yes, it will be pubs and clubs and other things, if we have a positive case there [but] our response may be different if we know people are fully vaccinated.”

What is the New World Order theory?

While it may have been simply a passing comment to the health official, Dr Chant had tapped into the popular New World Order theory which claims a totalitarian world government will one day rule Earth.

Sovereign nation states will be eliminated and the world will be ruled by the powerful elite.

Conspiracists usually link the theory to groups like the Illuminati and the Freemasons society, while some also describe it as the Fourth Reich or link it to the dystopian book by Aldous Huxley, ‘Brave New World’, from 1932.

The phrase made Twitter light up

More than 45,000 tweets were shared on the topic and it reached number 10 on the top UK trends.

Famous faces including Laurence Fox – known for his anti-woke, anti-vaccine stance and campaigning for regaining “personal freedoms” throughout the pandemic – chimed in.

He tweeted “New World Order” alongside a clip of Dr Chant from the press briefing.