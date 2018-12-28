New Year Honours 2019: Stars, Thai Cave Rescuers, Emergency Workers And Anti-Knife Crime Campaigners Honoured

Dozens of emergency workers who responded to terror attacks in London and Manchester last year are among those recognised in the latest New Year Honours.

As well as charity workers and first responders, stars across the arts, literature, science, sport, business and community work have been recognised for their long term achievements and service to their industry internationally, including Monty Python’s Michael Palin, The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, and director Christopher Nolan.

The England team’s commendable World Cup efforts over the summer are acknowledged with an OBE for manager Gareth Southgate and an MBE for captain Harry Kane. While football didn’t come home, the squad reached the semi-final and earned their greatest success since 1990 after finishing fourth in the competition. Model Lesley Lawson, better known as fashion icon Twiggy, gets a damehood for services to fashion, arts and charity. Record-holding cricketer Alastair Cook receives a knighthood. Tony award-winning actress Sophie Okonedo is being honoured with a CBE, and Westworld star Thandie Newton an OBE, while Geraint Thomas, winner of this year’s Tour de France, will receive an OBE.

More sporting honours follow with an MBE for Paula Dunn, Paralympic head coach and the first woman to be appointed to the role by UK Athletics after she helped take the team to third place during London 2012.

Alongside better-known names stand the seven cave divers dubbed “heroes” for their their gallant efforts in the Thai cave rescue mission in June and July this year. Vernon Unsworth and Connor Roe will both be awarded an MBE for services to cave diving overseas, while civilian gallantry awards will go to Rick Stanton and John Volanthen who will receive George Medals. Chris Jewell and Jason Mallison will be honoured with Queen’s Gallantry medals.

In addition to gallantry awards given earlier this year to emergency service workers responding to the series of terror attacks in 2017, 43 ambulance, surgical and police workers have also been recognised including Paul Woodrow, director of operations at the London Ambulance Service who receives an OBE and Theresa Lam, Family Liaison Lead for Greater Manchester Police, honoured with a BEM (British Empire Medal).

36 people died across the Westminster Bridge, Manchester Arena, London Bridge and Finsbury Park terror attacks last year.

Seven firefighters from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue have received Queen’s Gallantry Medals for rescuing vulnerable residents from a fierce blaze at a care home in Cheshunt in 2017. Campaigners and community leaders working to tackle knife crime, gang culture and domestic abuse are also being honoured by the Queen following a “strategic steer” from Theresa May that the awards system should tackle discrimination and support young people to fulfil their potential.

