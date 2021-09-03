11 Found Dead In Flooded New York Basements Amid Hurricane Ida Chaos

Eleven people have been found dead so far after getting trapped in New York basements amid unexpected flash floods which started on Wednesday. The chaotic weather, brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, triggered torrential rain, a tornado warning and flash-flood emergencies in the city. Residents had been urged to “get onto higher ground” in the early hours of the storm by the National Weather Service in New York.

The 7+ inches of rain that fell across Central Park Wednesday would fill a 280-foot cube and just about submerge the Statue of Liberty. https://t.co/EdtaoHuLEz — Reuters Graphics (@ReutersGraphics) September 2, 2021

Those who died after getting trapped in New York basements, which often serve as relatively affordable homes in one of America’s most expensive housing markets, were aged between two years old and 86. According to the Associated Press, at least 13 died in the city in total due to the storm. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that “the price paid by some New Yorkers is horrible and tragic”, adding that it was a “horrible fate” for the storm’s victims. Central Park experienced more than 3 inches of rain in 60 minutes on Wednesday, smashing all previous records for New York. The amount of rain which fell across Wednesday in just the park would be enough to almost completely submerge the Statue of Liberty, according to the Reuters news agency.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images Cars sit abandoned in New York City following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 02, 2021

The National Weather Service also issued its second ever Flash Flood Emergency to New York City, just an hour after it had declared one for New Jersey. Mayor de Blasio announced a state of emergency for the city while Governor Kathy Hochul followed suit for the entire state, as did New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 2, 2021

New Yorkers were unable to use the subway as they become rapidly flooded, while Newark International Airport was out of action, cars trapped. Ida has caused a further 23 deaths in New Jersey, after a tornado was confirmed in the area and in Pennsylvania – Murphy said the majority of deaths were caused by people getting stuck as their vehicles flooded. Murphy added: “Please keep each and everyone of them and their families in your prayers and let’s hope that that number doesn’t go up. Please stay off the roads. We’re not out of this yet.”

A second tornado was then reported in Maryland’s Annapolis, stripping 2,500 of power. Five people were reported dead in Pennsylvania and approximately 150,000 homes were still without power on Thursday. There were deaths in Maryland too, after a teenager reportedly died trying to rescue his mother from a flooded flat, while more have been recorded in Connecticut and Virginia.

WATCH: Tornado rips through New Jersey as remnants of Ida move through. https://t.co/77BSd9yiQS — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2021