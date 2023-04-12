New York Subway Singer Joined By Ed Sheeran Mid-Song: 'You Just Made My Day'

You know what makes an Ed Sheeran cover even better? A surprise appearance from Ed Sheeran.

In a video shared by the Instagram account @subwaycreatures, New York City singer Mike Yung is seen belting out Sheeran’s new hit Eyes Closed at the Church Avenue station in Brooklyn. Moments later, Sheeran himself approaches from behind and joins in.

“Oh wow,” Yung says, embracing Sheeran. “You just made my day.”

“I fucking love you,” Sheeran tells him.

After finishing the song together, Sheeran sweetened the deal, offering Yung two tickets to his show.

Advertisement

“Thanks for the tickets bro the show was amazing,” Yung wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

The British singer performed songs from his upcoming album at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Monday.

Yung has gone viral several times for his performances from New York subway stations. In 2017, he competed on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent and made it to the semifinals. He performed Sheeran’s hit Thinking Out Loud in the quarterfinals; a clip of him singing the same song in a subway station has been viewed over 5 million times.

Advertisement