NHS-Approved 'Soups And Shakes' Diet Could Be A Game Changer For Type 2 Diabetes

nzphotonz via Getty Images

A diet of soups and shakes has helped hundreds of people with type 2 diabetes lose weight – and it’s been so effective, the NHS is rolling it out to thousands more patients in England.

The programme was first trialled in 2020 and, as it stands, it’s available in 21 regions. The plan is to expand it so it can be given to patients all over the country.

Advertisement

Participants who took part in the initial trial lost an average of more than 13kg (two stone) in three months, which was sustained for six months, according to the latest findings.

By the time the year-long programme came to an end, people had lost an average of 11kg (over 1.5 stone).

One of the patients taking part in the trial, based in Windsor, said they were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in May 2021 following a blood test.

At the time they weighed 140kg. They embarked on the programme, having one shake every four hours and, since then, have lost 47kg and their blood sugar levels have dropped.

Advertisement

“Making changes is difficult but the ongoing support makes it easier,” they said.

It’s thought the health programme could lead to remission of up to half of people with type 2 diabetes.

The programme follows the latest data from the Diabetes UK-funded Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) which highlights that losing weight can put some people with type 2 diabetes in remission for at least five years.

Those in remission no longer needed to take medication to manage their blood sugar levels and had an average weight loss of around 1st 6lb (8.9kg) at the five-year point.

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity, said: “Research is clear that weight loss where indicated goes a long way to helping people stay well and avoiding preventable illness, and in many cases, it can be the trigger for putting type 2 diabetes into remission.”

Participants in the programme start off with low-calorie, total meal replacement products such as shakes and soups for the initial three months.

Advertisement

This is monitored by expert clinicians and coaches, according to NHS England.

After this, a detailed managed plan is reintroduced to participants. They can track their progress through one-to-ones, group sessions, and digital support, all of which can help them sustain a healthier weight.