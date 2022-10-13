NHS Is About To Invite Millions To Get Covid Boosters And Flu Jabs

FatCamera via Getty Images The NHS is about to invite millions more to get Covid boosters

NHS England will invite around 12 million people to book their Covid boosters on Friday, October 14, while encouraging the rollout of this year’s flu vaccine, too.

It’s part of the health service’s scheme to tackle the potential “twindemic” this winter – simultaneous infections of Covid and flu.

So, from Friday, anyone aged 50 or over – or who will turn 50 by March 31, 2023 – will be able to book their next Covid booster online or over the phone.

It comes after the successful booster scheme which rolled out last year and helped to reduce the severity of Omicron symptoms during the winter months.

More than seven million people aged 65 and over (along with those at risk) have already had their autumn Covid booster in just over a month.

Close to two million have already been delivered to those who were eligible last week alone, with a record number of sites offering the jab have opened in the last month.

Around 26 million people are eligible for an autumn Covid booster in total in England.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard has said the roll out is already off to “flying start”, while heaping praise on the frontline workers.

She said: “We have invited twice as many people as we did last autumn and we have jabbed twice as many people as did last autumn.”

Those who will soon be eligible for a Covid booster, according to advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, include:

Residents in care homes for older adults

Staff working in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 and over

Anyone aged 5 to 49 in a clinical risk group

Anyone aged 5 to 49 who lives with immunosuppressed people

Anyone aged 16 to49 who are carers

Flu jabs will also be available to book online for those eligible under a new pilot scheme, with 200 new sites around the country.

People can still book flu jabs through their GPs or by walking into a participating pharmacy.

Around 33 million people in total will be eligible for the flu vaccine this year, including children who will receive the flu nasal spray.

A total list of people who are eligible for a free flu jab at the moment:

People aged 50 and over

Those aged between six months and 49 years with a specified health condition

Some secondary school-aged children

Two and three year-olds

Pregnant women

Primary school-aged children

Those in care homes

People who are carers and frontline health workers

Frontline social care staff

Household contacts of people with weakened immune systems

As chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency Dr Susan Hopkins said: “The double threat of widely circulating flu and Covid this year is a real concern, so it’s crucial that you take up the free flu vaccine as soon as possible if you are offered it.

“It will help protect you from severe flu this winter and even save your life.”

Steve Russell, NHS Director for Vaccinations and Screening explained: “Vaccinations are our strongest weapon against these viruses and NHS staff are once again doing all they can to protect the public.”

Some people might have to arrange two separate appointments for the covid vaccine and the flu vaccine, even though a lot of sites will administer them both.

Pritchard added: “it is vital to get your protection against both Covid and flu, so please come forward and book in when you can.”

More people are likely to get the flu this winter, due to decreased transmission throughout the pandemic. It can be life-threatening for some people.