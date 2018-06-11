The NHS is “struggling to keep up with the present” as it continues to use thousands of fax machines, Labour has warned.

Figures obtained by the party showed that the NHS in England still has at least 11,620 fax machines in operation, costing £137,000-a-year to maintain.

On average, NHS trusts were found to be spending more than £4,000-a-year on the machines as of April 2017, with one trust racking up an annual repair bill of £96,000.

Blaming austerity for the service’s ageing equipment, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth called for more investment in technology and innovation.

The Labour MP said: “Not only does our NHS face a repair bill of £5bn, not only has it become reliant on old out of date equipment with even one hospital using an X Ray machine from 1984, it’s also still reliant on thousands of fax machines, with a repair bill in the hundreds of thousands.”