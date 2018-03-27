NHS Hospitals Failing To Give Bowel Cancer Patients Potentially Life-Saving Genetic Test

More than eight in 10 (83%) NHS hospitals in England are failing to test bowel cancer patients for Lynch syndrome – a genetic condition that increases your risk of bowel cancer by up to 80%, as well as other cancers. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines recommend all patients are tested as diagnosis can inform treatment options for bowel cancer, as some treatment is ineffective for those with Lynch syndrome. Despite this, a mere 22 hospitals (17%) are following the guidelines. By identifying Lynch syndrome in bowel cancer patients, family members who may have the condition and be at risk of bowel cancer can also be tested and potentially detect cancer at an earlier stage. This testing also gives them the chance to make proactive lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of the disease. The Freedom of Information (FOI) findings were requested by Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer, and have been published ahead of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month in April. [Read More: Bowel cancer symptoms, diagnosis and treatment explained]

OcusFocus via Getty Images

Bowel cancer is England’s second biggest cancer killer and fourth most common cancer with 34,000 people diagnosed each year in the country. Similar to the BRCA gene for people with a high risk of breast cancer, Lynch syndrome is a genetic condition that increases your lifetime risk of bowel cancer to up to 80%, as well as many other cancers including ovarian cancer, stomach cancer and womb cancer. This increased risk means people with Lynch syndrome are also more likely to develop bowel cancer at a much younger age – the average age of diagnosis is 45 years old – and they’re also at a higher risk of a recurrence. An estimated 175,000 people have Lynch syndrome in the UK – roughly the population of Oxford. Most people (95%) with this genetic condition do not know they have it. The condition also runs in families, therefore if you have the genetic condition there is a 50% chance your children, brothers and sisters also have it. The charity’s FOI results found that of those hospitals who aren’t testing for Lynch syndrome, 91% citied ‘financial’ reasons as the main barrier, followed by nearly two-thirds (61%) listing ‘staff resources’ as a common obstacle. Other reasons included a lack of awareness of the NICE guidelines (17%), policies (14%) and patient consent (3%). The charity said testing for Lynch syndrome is value for money for a cash-strapped NHS. This simple test costs the NHS around £200 per patient, whereas treatment for bowel cancer is around £25,000. As this genetic condition can affect treatment options for bowel cancer, identifying Lynch syndrome in bowel cancer patients will ensure they are offered the right surgical and drug treatments and not offered treatment they won’t respond to or may have adverse reactions to.