I Didn't Quit The NHS Because Of The Pandemic. It Was The Bullying

After a decade working in the Middle East, where my sexuality made living safely difficult, a good friend encouraged me to apply to work as a nurse in the UK. It would, I thought, at least be a more open and accepting place to work. Yet after a struggle to get my registration and joining a ward who had no idea I was even starting, I was told I would be treated as a newly qualified nurse. This was demeaning and insulting – I believed I was hired because of my decade of experience, but clearly my experience did not matter. Ironically, of course, they would do a complete 180 when it suited. One day I could be taking care of critically ill patients and helping them with the dialysis machines, and the next told never to touch those machines as I didn’t have the training. There was no consistency; it was as if anything goes when you’re understaffed and desperate. My first experience of direct racism and bullying came a few months in, when I was not given my breaks during my twelve-hour critical care shifts. I couldn’t help but notice white nurses get their breaks whenever they asked, but for me it was always a “sorry, we didn’t remember,” or “oh, we didn’t know that you needed one.” Worse, whenever white staff needed help, somebody would always be there to support them, while I treated combative, delirious patients far above my ‘newly qualified’ pay grade without support. And if there was a misunderstanding between me and a white nurse, senior staff would assume it was my fault and force me to apologise for things I had not done under threat of losing my license to work in the UK. I had no choice – if I lost my job and my visa, I would be forced to go back home with nothing.

There were days when I felt like my colleagues were ganging up on me, and that I had to fend for myself.

I decided to transfer to a different ward to escape the bullying and finally focus on my career. But the bullying continued, greatly affecting my mental health. There were days when I felt like my colleagues were ganging up on me, and that I had to fend for myself. When I told my seniors I wanted to resign because I couldn’t handle it any more, they said I was being “overly emotional” because of the hormones I was taking to transition. This would be offensive enough if I was, but the truth is I wasn’t transitioning at all. In the early days of the pandemic, I experienced Covid symptoms but was not given access to a test. I was forced to self-isolate, but despite my symptoms the hospital would call every day to find out when I would be back. I felt I was being forced to work and my own health and safety does not matter at all. Last winter, I found out that I had been exposed to Covid-positive doctors and staff, and no one informed me – I only found out by chance when reading my patient’s notes that a few of the doctors were asymptotic but Covid positive while operating on a patient. Even then, I was refused an urgent test because I wasn’t seen as at risk. Others had been freely given swabs on request. On the weekend when I did my scheduled routine swab, I of course tested positive. Having Covid in a foreign country was frightening enough – I lacked the support of my family and I was riding through this disease alone. But do you want to know what was even worse? Being constantly let down by the people in the institution that I work for, knowing that they wouldn’t be there for me when I needed them. Had I not done enough to get the support and protection I deserved during these trying times?

I will always wish the best for the NHS but unless they change their ways and behaviours towards people of colour and of different backgrounds, I fear the UK will become a stepping stone for international medical professionals.