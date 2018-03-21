NHS Staff Set For At Least 6.5% Pay Rise Over Three Years

Lowest paid staff including porters and cleaners to receive 15% increase

Midwives and physiotherapists in line for biggest increase - up to 29%

Deal will cost the Government over £4.2bn

GMB Union recommends rejection of deal over inflation

Deal means lowest salary in the NHS would be £17,460 More than a million NHS workers are being offered a pay deal worth between 6.5% and 29% over three years. The proposed deal, agreed at a meeting between 14 unions and NHS employers which staff will now be asked to vote on, signals the end of the Government’s controversial public sector pay cap. Under the deal, the pay of the lowest-paid staff, such as porters and cleaners, will increase by 15%.

PA Wire/PA Images Staff are expected to receive higher pay from July, backdated to April

Sara Gorton, head of health at the Unison union, said seven years of pay restraint had led to a staffing crisis across the country. The deal covers health workers in England but is expected to be mirrored in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Half of NHS workers are at the top of their pay band so will receive a 6.5% increase. The other half will get between 9% and 29%, with midwives and physiotherapists among those in line for the biggest increase. The GMB is the only union to recommend rejection of the deal, saying it fell below the expected increase in inflation.

It's expected to be about 6% over 3 years but that is likely to work out as less than inflation.https://t.co/6Nc0kFdyOu pic.twitter.com/RqJ7ouKa0T — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 21, 2018

Not really a pay rise for nurses, below inflation rises for 3 years after 15% pay cut over last 5 years #NHS https://t.co/Zpb5QgKlYf — Mark Russell (@dr_mark_russell) March 21, 2018

There is no “increase for 1.3.”



6.5% over 3 years does not equal 14% real terms pay cut, endured for many years already.



Same type of game being played as in #juniordoctors dispute #NHS #ScrapTheCap #FundOurNHS — Dr Lauren Gavaghan *Standing for BMA Council* (@DancingTheMind) March 21, 2018

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said the Government will invest £4.2 billion over three years to fund the pay hike. He said: “To support long-term attraction and recruitment, starting salaries for all our non-medical staff groups will also see increases, which will help to make these roles more attractive for people considering a career in the largest employer in Europe.” Under the deal, hospital caterers, cleaners, porters and other staff on the lowest pay grade would get an immediate pay rise of more than £2,000 this year – an increase of between 11% and 13%. This would mean that, from April 1, every NHS worker in England would be paid at least £8.93 an hour, which is 18p above the voluntary living wage of £8.75. This would take the lowest full-time rate of pay in the NHS to £17,460.

The jam tomorrow NHS pay offer is simply not good enough. During the past 8 years NHS workers have faced the biggest #paypinch in living memory. If this below inflation pay rise is the best the Govt can offer, we'll be recommending our members reject it #nhspay #nhspay18 #PMQs — GMB UNION (@GMB_union) March 21, 2018