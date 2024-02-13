NHS Issues Official Warning This Pancake Day

Douglas Sacha via Getty Images

Don’t get me wrong ― I love pancake day as much as the next person. Unfortunately, however, it seems doctors and hospital staff might not.



The NHS posted an X today which advises us to “be careful when flipping those pancakes” as hospitals see a “burns and scalds increase on #PancakeDay.”



So, we thought we’d share how the NHS recommends we keep ourselves safe on pancake day, as well as sharing how many of us face burns when we fail to be flippin’ careful (sorry).

Be careful when flipping those pancakes! Visits to the NHS website’s advice on burns and scalds increase on #PancakeDay.



February 13, 2024

Our searches for burns and scales soar on pancake day

The NHS revealed that daily searches for burns and scalds increase from an average of 3,200 to 5,300 on pancake day, based on data from 2021 and 2022.



The 66% increase is “equivalent to one view every 16 seconds, as the nation gets busy flipping their frying pan,” the NHS says.



It’s therefore key to be careful when cooking ― and especially flipping ― your crepes this year.



“When cooking, use the rings at the back of the cooker and turn saucepan handles towards the back,” the NHS’ burns and scalds page advises.



It’s also “best to keep your toddler out of the kitchen, well away from kettles, saucepans, and hot oven doors,” as kids are especially susceptible to severe burns.



What do I do if I’ve burned myself?

If you’ve burnt yourself cooking or are around someone who has, you should:

immediately get away from the heat source to stop the burning

remove any clothing or jewellery that’s near the burnt area of skin, including babies’ nappies, but do not move anything that’s stuck to the skin

cool the burn with cool or lukewarm running water for 20 to 30 minutes – do not use ice, iced water, or any creams or greasy substances like butter

make sure the person keeps warm by using a blanket, for example, but take care not to rub it against the burnt area

after cooling the burn, cover the burn by placing a layer of cling film over it – a clean plastic bag could also be used for burns on your hand

use painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat any pain

raise the affected area if possible – this helps to reduce swelling

if it’s an acid or chemical burn, dial 999, carefully try to remove the chemical and any contaminated clothing, and rinse the affected area using as much clean water as possible.

You should see a doctor or go to A&E immediately if you’ve got a chemical or electric burn, if the burn is bigger than your hand, if the burn has caused white or charred skin, and if the burn happens on the face, neck, hands, feet, any joints or genitals.



Those at risk, such as children under 10, should be assessed for any burns or scalds.



Ah, the joys of cooking...