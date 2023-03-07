Succession'Star Nicholas Braun Discusses 'Bummed' Cast Reactions To End Of Series

Nicholas Braun Michael Rowe via Getty Images

Nicholas Braun is just like us — wholly unprepared for Succession to end.

It was only recently announced that the US drama series, which follows the wealthy family of Logan Roy and its dynastic infighting for power, is nearing its conclusion. For Braun, who plays Cousin Greg in the TV phenomenon, that news was difficult to digest.

“That was kind of a big one,” he told ET at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

“We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse says it,” he added, referring to showrunner Jesse Armstrong. “We’re all pretty bummed. I was sad as hell my last day.”

Advertisement

Nicholas became well known in Hollywood with his gaffe-laden meme-factory of a character. Introduced in the first episode in 2018, Greg was a distant relative of the wealthy Roys — until his need for a job brought him into the fold and made him a complicit member of the family firm.

“I finished a couple weeks ago, and it was really a tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody,” Nicholas told the outlet. “It’s been the greatest working experience of my life. So saying goodbye to those people was really tough.”

While Jesse Armstrong previously declared Succession would span only four or five seasons total, he didn’t announce this would be the show’s final season until last month. Nicholas and his peers, while ready to accept that fact, were just as bummed as fans — and only had an inkling.

Advertisement

“We had an idea,” he told ET about how the series finale, which is set to air in May, might end. “None of us read the script before it came to us — a table read draft came to us — so we didn’t exactly know how it was gonna end. Anyway, the ending is fire.”

While none of the cast has spilled any secrets (and is unlikely to do so), Nicholas isn’t the only cast member with emotional feelings about the end. Jeremy Strong, who portrays the Roy family’s lead disruptor, Kendall, told GQ last month that the finale “will feel like a death in a way.”

Braun has taken on other projects in the meantime and most recently starred in “Cat Person,” which debuted at Sundance this year. While he’s sad to see “Succession” go, he knows fans can’t get enough of Greg — and promised the final season won’t disappoint.

“He gets battered around again this season,” he told ET. “Some fun stuff.”