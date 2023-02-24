Succession To End After Season 4 And Shocked Fans Are Not OK

Succession will end after its upcoming fourth seaso HBO

News that the upcoming season of Succession will be its last has got the show’s loyal fanbase well and truly in its feelings.

In an interview with the New Yorker published on Thursday night, Succession creator and writer Jesse Armstrong confirmed that the award-winning drama would not continue past season four.

He explained: “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.

“From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

(L-R) Succession stars Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun with creator Jesse Armstrong in 2018 Jim Spellman via Getty Images

Jesse added: “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’.

“And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

With just a few short weeks to go until season four’s debut, the news that the end of Succession is nigh caught a lot of fans off guard, and it’s fair to say they’re not taking it all that well…

me for the rest of my life after succession ends pic.twitter.com/2nKYiHqkaX — dio (@hunterfiIm) February 24, 2023

S4 is the end of my beloved Succession?! How the hell can they just drop this on us so casually?! I'm gonna need 5-10 business days to properly process this. https://t.co/gR3fAxmFUI pic.twitter.com/oJNT236UNA — Marj. (@bouncebckbelle) February 24, 2023

Me making Jesse Armstrong write SUCCESSION S5 pic.twitter.com/v8uFaabLNL — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) February 24, 2023

succession ending in 94 days…pic.twitter.com/uzH6IpgC7U — lala 🕊 (@dianaocrown) February 24, 2023

succession is ending after season 4 pic.twitter.com/LJmgvALCOO — elise | sarah snook’s emmy campaign (@bisexualcrises) February 24, 2023

why didn't the hbo marketing team not even drop a little "series finale" or a "final season" in the succession trailers... in any of their promotional posts... i'm supposed to find this out from THE NEW YORKER? the very publication that betrayed MY jeremy? — mi. (@exmachinaes) February 24, 2023

only 10 hours left of succession ever pic.twitter.com/nOUhQBS2ot — mar (@marzcrown) February 24, 2023

check in on your friends who watch succession — the valentine's scorpio 💌 (currently mourning) (@girlbosskenroy) February 24, 2023

succession fans rn pic.twitter.com/BCFhuEg1EE — the valentine's scorpio 💌 (currently mourning) (@girlbosskenroy) February 24, 2023

Now what will I base my personality on for the next couple of years 🤧 https://t.co/tD7Uh4QI2k — chepH (@pHequals7) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, others took a rather different view, and chose to celebrate the fact that Succession will be going out on a high, rather than having the quality dip if the story were to be dragged out longer than necessary…

Succession is one of my favorite shows and it had its best season last year. And still, I’m thrilled that it’s ending. It’s taken big narrative leaps forward, so now they get to head towards a big finish rather than wear out their welcome as too many shows do. Great move! https://t.co/p0NxSHdyNJ — Sid Lipsey (@sidlipsey) February 24, 2023

This is great news. HBO has a habit of holding on way past the shelf life.



Has a chance at the GOAT status of HBO shows. https://t.co/acpz2RZltN — Dan Flash (@OSUFan_88) February 24, 2023

On the one hand, I would happily watch 200 more episodes of Succession, but on the other hand, it's kind of great when a show actually bows out at the top of its game https://t.co/LDmanjIuqz — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) February 24, 2023

I kinda feel like this is a good decision tho. Endung things on a high rather than stretching it out just because. I honestly love quality over quantity — Master of Suspense • Sorana (@MasterofSuspen6) February 24, 2023

Four seasons and done. Fair enough. https://t.co/Ctmb8isHhe — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 24, 2023

This is the right decision. Succession is one of the best shows ever, it should end when it’s still great. https://t.co/vm7U47Dpvs — Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) February 24, 2023

So season 4 is going to be the final season of Succession. Absolutely love the show but I'm glad that they decided to end it on a high and not to drag it unnecessarily. https://t.co/j0lpgB1Ncq — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) February 24, 2023

I love a show working toward a satisfying ending rather than a season renewal. thank goodness. https://t.co/CWfLj4FbmD — Biji 🛸 (@heybiji) February 24, 2023

I like that Succession is going out on a creative high. If they prolonged it beyond possibly one more season, the momentum would have died out. 4 seasons is fair. — Mrs. Beckham-Diggs-Hurts (@Fabulousity201) February 24, 2023

Love the show, but feels like a good time to end. Really looking forward to next season, that season 3 finale was incredible, some of the best television I’ve ever seen — Kemba (@kembageorge) February 24, 2023

Will always be sad about not getting enough content out of something you love so much. End on a super high instead of dragging if there's no real plot pending and this will probably be the right thing to do and eventually all of us will realise it. https://t.co/p4gRrF8oBh pic.twitter.com/2O42iPxFKV — Gokul (@gokxlx) February 24, 2023

A fully perfect show is tantalizingly within reach if they can nail this last season https://t.co/Fx4kZYt1Bv — machine gun kelly reichardt (@LingoUnbound) February 24, 2023

most seasons of television besides Better Call Saul and Mad Men are in their flop era by season five this is great news let Succession end in peace America — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) February 24, 2023

Going to miss this show, but will enjoy the final season — Nicoletta (@raven8549) February 24, 2023

Yes. Love it. Great news. All TV series should follow this model. A creator who knows when to end the story. A network that doesn't pressure the creator to extend or cut it short. A show not overstaying its welcome, and (presumably) not shitting the bed down the stretch. https://t.co/1M7tj2d815 — Jared (@jgoresy) February 24, 2023

Will miss the show, but happy a show gets to end on its own accord, telling the story how they wanted to, rather than getting the axe or going on too long for ratings. https://t.co/ch7zeJL8pz — Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) February 24, 2023

You know what? I'm totally fine with this, end on a high and don't drag it out for 10 seasons https://t.co/wvOnaL0iaf — Vicky Wong 黃瑋殷 (@vickywong710) February 24, 2023

And here’s what the rest of Twitter had to say…

me while trying to accept that succession is ending after season 4 pic.twitter.com/Ga1JuOXhhq — ✰ cat (@j94killjoys) February 24, 2023

succession ending after 4 seasons is like when you’re plastered and someone takes your drink away from you…like yeah it’s probably for the best but that doesn’t mean i feel good about it — grace (@amandayoungdyke) February 24, 2023

normal for a second and saying the show has to end and i enjoy a showrunner who isn’t willing to drag the story for clout or awards and i will miss you forever like the stars miss the sun https://t.co/RadzbZkp3L — jay (@kendallhosseini) February 24, 2023

succession isn’t actually over in season 4 logan is going to die which means there’s going to be a successor. the successor will be one of the siblings. the season will end with one of the siblings becoming the successor. jesse armstrong is creating a new show called SUCCESSOR. pic.twitter.com/jtHN6gpX5I — reed☘️ (@mcwexlercigs) February 24, 2023

Succession is ending. Which is the right decision, but very sad.



But - The Last of Us is just beginning.



So can I propose: a crossover where only Tom and Gregg are the only family members to survive. Maybe in one of the theme parks or something? https://t.co/lB7bakHAW3 pic.twitter.com/wojjQqs8Ih — Paul Stollery (@PaulStollery) February 24, 2023

Succession spin off Better Call Gerri coming Spring 2024 — darla (@zingingcutiee23) February 24, 2023

succession ending is a good thing for me personally. I can be a normal girl again and we can all put this whole thing behind us pic.twitter.com/ZFxt7oyuR2 — jörk (@pissknik) February 24, 2023

feb 23 2023 last season of succession confirmed pic.twitter.com/Z3FepRnRY1 — diego calva pr manager babylon truther (@carowhat) February 24, 2023

It will be missed, until three movies and the follow-up series Fuck Off debuts in 23 years. https://t.co/gWtaM67rFP — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) February 24, 2023

Will knowing Succession is going into its final season soon motivate me to finally watch Succession so I can not be spoiled on how it ends before I see how it begins? IT JUST MIGHT! https://t.co/I3PXkLLRxy — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 24, 2023

in a way it's good that succession is ending because now jesse armstrong will have more time for me — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) February 24, 2023

SUCCESSION maybe ending but a handful of your favorite characters will be back opening a hotel in SUCCESSION PALACE. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 24, 2023

succession is ending so i blocked elon musk pic.twitter.com/JrX8rDMjEA — alan b, rip succession (@beatleebum) February 24, 2023

Since its debut in 2018, Succession has been met with huge critical acclaim, landing 48 Emmy nominations and a total of 14 wins.

These include individual victories for cast members Jeremy Strong and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as two Outstanding Drama Series wins.

The first three seasons of Succession are now available to watch in full on Now, with the fourth kicking off next month.

