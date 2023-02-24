Succession To End After Season 4 And Shocked Fans Are Not OK

News that the upcoming season of Succession will be its last has got the show’s loyal fanbase well and truly in its feelings.
In an interview with the New Yorker published on Thursday night, Succession creator and writer Jesse Armstrong confirmed that the award-winning drama would not continue past season four.
He explained: “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.
“From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”
Jesse added: “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’.
“And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”
With just a few short weeks to go until season four’s debut, the news that the end of Succession is nigh caught a lot of fans off guard, and it’s fair to say they’re not taking it all that well…
Meanwhile, others took a rather different view, and chose to celebrate the fact that Succession will be going out on a high, rather than having the quality dip if the story were to be dragged out longer than necessary…
And here’s what the rest of Twitter had to say…
Since its debut in 2018, Succession has been met with huge critical acclaim, landing 48 Emmy nominations and a total of 14 wins.
These include individual victories for cast members Jeremy Strong and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as two Outstanding Drama Series wins.
The first three seasons of Succession are now available to watch in full on Now, with the fourth kicking off next month.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.