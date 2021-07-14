Nicolas Cage Says His Tiger King Series Isn't Happening: 'It's No Longer Relevant'

Timing is everything in Hollywood, which is why Nicolas Cage says he won’t be playing Joe Exotic anytime soon.

The Leaving Las Vegas actor revealed in an interview that his plans to star as the Tiger King in an Amazon series have been scrapped because producers felt that interest in the true-crime case had “faded.”

“We should clear the record,” Nicholas told Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together.”

“They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle,” he added, “but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”