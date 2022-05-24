Nick Cave Thanks Fans For Support Following The Death Of His Son Jethro

Nick Cave performing at the Royal Albert Hall last year Burak Cingi via Getty Images

Nick Cave has spoken out to thank fans for their support following the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at the age of 31.

Earlier this month, Nick issued a statement to the press which read: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

In a new update on his blog The Red Hand Files, the Australian musician took a moment to thank his supporters for their well-wishes in the wake of Jethro’s death.

One fan wrote on the site: “I just wanted to send my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro. All I can do is offer the collective love of all who read your letters. Much love to you and all your family.”

The rock singer then responded: “Thank you for your letter. Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words.

“These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.”

Jethro Lazenby walking the runway during Milan Fashion Week in 2010 Stefania M. D'Alessandro via Getty Images

Jethro, a former actor, model and photographer, was born in Australia in 1991. He previously revealed that he did not meet his musician father until he was “about seven”.

Earlier this year, he was arrested and taken into police custody after a physical assault on his mother, Beau Lazenby, in Melbourne, Australia. His legal representative, Sean Ghattas, said Jethro had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which had affected his judgement.

It was reported at the time that the 31-year-old had been released from custody two days before his death, on the condition he undergo substance abuse treatment and not contact his mother for the next two years.

Jethro died earlier this month at the age of 31 Karl Prouse/Catwalking via Getty Images

Nick lost another son, Arthur, in 2015 after he fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton when he was 15 years old.

Last year, the singer revealed that he and his wife, model Susie Bick, had relocated to Los Angeles, stating that it had become “too sad” for them to stay in Brighton.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2017, Nick said of the grieving process: “It’s hard to know what to say that is helpful. People often say they can’t imagine how it would feel to lose a child, but, actually, they can – they can imagine what it is like.

“A lot is said about grief, especially the conventional wisdom that you do it alone. I personally have found that not to be the case. The goodwill we received after Arthur’s death from people who I did not know, especially through social media, people who liked my music and kind of reached out, was extraordinary.”