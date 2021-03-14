Sweary Nick Grimshaw Gets Caught By Microphone In Live TV Gaffe

Nick Grimshaw was caught out by a microphone he didn’t realise was still live during an appearance on Soccer AM on Saturday.

The Radio 1 DJ was overheard swearing as as he noticed something on his coat while in the background of a shot on the Sky Sports show.

As one of the presenters delivered a piece to camera, Grimmy was heard saying: “I’ve got shit all on my coat!”

The gaff went largely unnoticed apart from a few eagle-eared viewers who tweeted about it.