Nick Grimshaw Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Meshach Henry

Nick Grimshaw and Meshach Henry David M. Benett via Getty Images

Nick Grimshaw has announced his engagement to boyfriend Meshach Henry.

The former Radio 1 DJ shared the news with fans on Thursday in a post on Instagram.

“And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs,” he said.

Grimmy was seen posing with Meshach and showing off his new engagement ring in a series of photos.

Meshach also shared the pictures, adding: “In gay news, proposed init.”

There was an outpouring of congratulations from their celebrity friends in the comments, including Grimmy’s former Radio 1 colleague Clara Amfo, who is very much looking forward to the couple’s celebrations.

“Bring on the wedding of the century!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Jordan North, who took over Grimmy’s drivetime slot with Vick Hope on Radio 1 after he left the station last year, said: “Oh Grimmy this is great news, so happy for you both. Congratulations.”

Breakfast show host Greg James added: “GRIIIIIIM! The best news! So much love to you both xxx.”

Nick and Meshach have been together since 2018, with Grimmy sharing the story of how they first met during an appearance on Celebrity Juice last year.

He said they first crossed paths “in the smoking area of a pub on Hackney Road” when Meshach was a “total stranger”.

“Me and my friend were queuing to get in and I saw him and didn’t say anything to my friend and my friend, she was in front of me, so went in and she’s like ‘I’ve literally just seen your husband, that guy, we’ve got to talk to him’,” Nick said.